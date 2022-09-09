Roughyeds’ play-off details finalised

OLDHAM Rugby League Club has confirmed that its Betfred League One play-off at Rochdale will take place this Sunday, September 11 (1pm).

Please note the kick-off time of 1pm because of staff availability at Rochdale.

There is an initial capacity of 954. Hornets are continuing discussions with Rochdale AFC in the hope of an increase, but there are no guarantees.

Prices are as follows: adults £16, concessions £14, students £5, under-16s free. Tickets are available online from Hornets.

Roughyeds are urging supporters to get their tickets ASAP because of demand and availability.

There are no cash turnstiles at the Crown Oil Arena. Fans can buy from the ticket office but that means queuing twice and taking a gamble on tickets still being available.

Roughyeds advise Oldham fans to buy online ASAP.

