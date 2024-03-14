Roughyeds’ resurgence begins at home for Saddleworth’s Josh Johnson

OLDHAM’S route back to rugby league’s top table starts on the club’s doorstep, Austerlands’ Josh Johnson believes.

For making the club more attractive to the talent coming through in the town can keep them in it.

The new era back at Boundary Park begins with the League One season opener at Workington on Sunday, March 17.

And an unfamiliar feeling has swamped the club, excitement.

Quality signings, done by managing director Mike Ford and new coach, rugby league legend Sean Long, have certainly injected optimism.

For years, the town – and Saddleworth – saw players become Super League stars – Paul Sculthorpe, Kevin Sinfield, Mark Flanagan, Marc Sneyd and Josh Thewlis to name just a few.

However, none of them actually played for their hometown team.

And local children gave a reminder of the task in front of the club, and how far it had dropped.

Josh, who came through himself at Huddersfield before playing for Super League clubs including Hull KR and Salford, said: “Mike did some work in the community and not one child knew what colour kit Oldham played in.

“But I can definitely tell the progression we’re making as a club, outside of the team. He’s trying to change that and starting from the ground up.

“Over the years, we’ve had the players come through the production lines but we’ve not managed to keep them in Oldham, have we?

“They’ve gone to teams like Leeds and Wigan, so hopefully now we can get a bit of a foothold and keep the homegrown lads in Oldham.

“It’s frustrating as you see the talent that’s coming through but they’re going elsewhere. It’s frustrating to see them go to other places but given the position the club’s been in, you can’t really blame them. Hopefully now we can change that.

“Oldham doesn’t have to look far for talent. Waterhead and all the amateur clubs are doing some great things. They’re trying to build the game back up.

“We’ve had some great players come through Waterhead, Saddleworth and St Anne’s, so hopefully we can keep them in Oldham.”

Roughyeds’ first home game of a season in which many expect them to see League One see them play an eagerly anticipated derby with Rochdale Hornets on Sunday, March 31.

And the thrill of running out at Boundary Park does nit dull for the 29-year-old, to whom Saddleworth is home.

“This is home for me – five minutes and I’m at training,” Josh added.

“I grew up in Springhead then moved to Diggle when I was 10. I’m at Austerlands now.

“When the opportunity came around, it was too good to miss. I never thought I’d see Oldham making the progress we’ve made, the signings we’ve made and being back at Boundary Park.

“My granddad Ken Payne played for Oldham, so it means a lot to me. That first night we ran out at Boundary Park last season was a special night for my family and I.

“It’s a Super League ground, we’ve got to get a Super League team now.

“Mike’s looking after all that, making sure we tick all the boxes for Super League criteria and that’s where we’re aiming.

“If we do our job as players and take care of that side of things, it’ll be good.

“And it all goes hand in hand. If you’re part of a winning team, you can start seeing the crowds grow.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

