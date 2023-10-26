Roughyeds take the Long road to success

RUGBY league legend Sean Long believes he can help Oldham on the way back to the top after being named their new coach.

The former St Helens star, one of the most decorated players of the Super League era, has signed a three-year contract with the Roughyeds.

Long’s most recent experience was as an assistant at Wakefield Trinity after being coach of Championship side Featherstone Rovers.

And as he gets set to guide an ambitiously-assembled squad, featuring several new faces, he believes the good times can return.

Long will head a coaching team of four, working with his assistants Brendan Sheridan, Jordan Turner and Joe Wardle.

And he said: “There wasn’t much to think about.

“The town has been a hotbed of rugby for many years and I was excited to know I would be helping to get them back to where they should be.

“I didn’t really have to think about it.”

St Helens winger Jumah Sambou, 21, became the Roughyeds’ 14th new signing in a massive turnover of players, which also includes the likes of Jack Johnson.

And Long believes Boundary Park will see rugby of a standard higher than the third tier.

He added: “We have very high standards and, even though we are in League One, we won’t be preparing and training like a League One team – we will be pushing them all the way.

“We will defend aggressively and, in possession, we like to throw the ball around and give licence to the lads to play what they see and express themselves.

“We need to lay the platform with the big forwards that we’ve got, but we want to give our outside-backs as much of the ball as possible to get our fans engaged and play some entertaining rugby.”

Oldham chairman Bill Quinn is in little doubt what the new era, spearheaded by Saddleworth lad Mike Ford, can bring.

He simply said: “We are on the march.”

