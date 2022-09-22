Round Table generous donation to Mountain rescue team

A CHEQUE for £1,500 was presented to Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) thanks to the fundraising efforts of Saddleworth Round Table.

Round Table have been long term supporters of OMRT and visited them at their Greenfield base to hand over the money.



OMRT is a voluntary organisation providing a professional rescue service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and is funded almost entirely by public donations.

Pictured left to right: Saddleworth Parish Councillors Max Woodvine, Luke Lancaster, Pam Byrne, Graham Sheldon and Chris McManus.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

