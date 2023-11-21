Round Table seeks marshals for popular Santa Dash

ENTHUSIASTIC marshals are needed for Saddleworth Round Table’s popular Santa Dash event.

The organisers are appealing for an additional 10 marshals to join their ranks to help out at the festive family occasion on Saturday, December 2 in Uppermill.

The marshals are needed for a midday briefing at the King George V Playing Fields, before helping during the Dash, which starts at 2pm, with the first shift finishing by 3pm.

Saddleworth Round Table will provide marshals with a voucher to redeem at the bar for a soft drink, mulled wine or beer after the dash.

Dedicated volunteers are then required again from 4.15pm to assist with road closures for the Winter Wonderland parade.

The day’s fun kicks off at 12noon with a Winter Wonderland of market stalls and refreshments in the King George V playing fields and car park, as well as the pre Dash build up with Elliot Eastwick co-ordinating the on-stage line up.

Then the Santa Dash sets off at 2pm from the park and is expected to be a sell-out event once more, with 1,800 participants of all ages taking part in the 2km or 5km route.

Post Dash fun continues with the annual Christmas lights switch-on and Santa parade down the village high street from 4pm, culminating with firework at 5.30pm.

There will be music throughout and into the evening, and festive drinks, wine, beer, food and treats available to buy from local stalls.

If you can spare the time to help as a marshal, call contact Andy on 07882 140010 or follow the Saddleworth Round Table Facebook page www.facebook.com/SaddleworthRT

To sign up and buy tickets for the Santa Dash, see here: https://tinyurl.com/4tfph5tp

