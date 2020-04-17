Royal Mail launch ‘thumbs up to your postie’ campaign

Up and down the country people have been posting beautiful messages to thank their Royal Mail posties for the wonderful work they are doing to help keep the country running during this difficult time – especially by delivering letters and parcels to the vulnerable who are unable to leave their homes.

To show appreciation, Royal mail are now asking the nation to get involved by giving your local postie a big ‘thumbs up’ from a safe two metre distance.

Postmen and Postwomen are at the heart of the communities they serve so stay connected with them and show your support with a friendly thumbs up.

How to get involved:

Take a selfie of you and other members of your household giving a thumbs up when you see your postie. Use #ThumbsUpForYourPostie to post on your social media. we encourage you to share you posts over social media.

