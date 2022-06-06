Royal surprise at Cavallo Coffee Box

SPECIAL visitors stopped off at Cavallo Coffee Box in the Castleshaw Valley… the Queen and her corgis!

The fun display was the brainchild of Sue Toone, who runs the coffee trailer serving walkers, cyclists and horse riders hot and cold drinks plus sweet and savoury snacks.

And it certainly attracted a lot of attention, including dogs who were baffled by the life-like creation!

Sue also served up a selection of mouth-watering treats just for the Jubilee, including corgi and walnut cake, and red, white and blueberry buns.

Visit Cavallo Coffee Box on Millcroft Lane or find out more on their Facebook page or Instagram.

