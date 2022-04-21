Roy’s March Milestone for Maggie’s

LIFE-LONG football fan and legendary Oldham Athletic matchday press officer Roy Butterworth has reached yet another milestone for local cancer charity Maggie’s Oldham.

Since 2019, proceeds from 82-year-old Roy’s self-published book ‘A Fan On The Inside’ have been donated to the centre, which supports people living with and beyond cancer in Oldham, Tameside, Rochdale and beyond.

Roy, who lives in Shaw and has been voluntary press officer for nearly 60 years, has now been able to donate £3,000 from hundreds of book sales to date to the centre, which is based in the grounds of the Royal Oldham Hospital.

Trish Morgan, Centre Head at Maggie’s Oldham, says: “We really appreciate Roy’s continued support over the last few years. His amazing contribution means we can support more people with cancer and their families.

“The book is a great read and we’d encourage any football fan to pick up a copy.”

A club spokesperson from Oldham Athletic said: “It’s fantastic to see Roy’s book continue to raise funds for Maggie’s.

“He’s a big part of this football club and continues to have an impact, going above and beyond in everything he does.

“He loves the club and the town and will take great pride in being able to share his stories while helping a worthwhile cause. Well done, Roy and thank you for always keeping the faith.”

Maggie’s has more than 25 years of experience providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK. To find out more, visit the centre at The Royal Oldham Hospital or email

oldham@maggies.org. You can also visit the website www.maggies.org/oldham

If you are interested in ordering a copy of ‘A Fan On The Inside’, contact OAFC on 0161 624 4972 for more information.

