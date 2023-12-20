Royton Townswomen Guild show support to Motor Neurone Disease Association

Royton Townswomen’s Guild have dedicated their fundraising activities over the past 12 months to local ex-rugby league player, Kevin Sinfield’s charity of choice, Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

Motor Neurone Disease can have a drastic impact on the brain and nerves causing significant weakness over time. Currently, there is no cure, meaning it can become a totally debilitating situation for those unfortunate to be diagnosed with it.

While obviously wanting to support fellow Oldhamer, Kevin Sinfield, some members of the group have been affected by MND within their own families, so supporting the MND charity was an obvious choice for the group’s chosen charity for 2023.

Barbara Micklethwaite, Chairman of Royton Townswomen’s Guild, said: “We are delighted to be able to give a donation of £2,000 to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

“MND has been put on the map with Kevin Sinfield’s fundraising efforts and being fellow Oldhamers it seemed only right to get on board too, especially as some of our members have personal connections with this dreadful disease.

“Much more needs to be done but every bit helps, and we want to thank everyone for supporting us in our fundraising efforts. A special thanks goes to Playhouse 2 in Shaw who donated half of their charity night tickets for their latest production of Calendar Girls to us.”

Royton Townswomen’s Guild presented the cheque to the MND Association at a recent meeting

