Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield to run marathon through Saddleworth

SADDLEWORTH rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield is to run a marathon around his home streets to raise funds for big pal Rob Burrow.

The Leeds Rhinos star, now the club’s director of rugby, was set to go through the 26.2 miles of the Manchester Marathon after his former team-mate was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

But the cancellation of the April event because of the coronavirus outbreak has not deterred Sinfield.

Now he will run the same distance around the villages he calls home – only with extra hills as the Manchester course is one of the flattest.

Sinfield has planned out his route and will do it even though his preparations for running the distance were not fully complete.

He will run the marathon alone because of Government guidelines surrounding social distancing.

“Instead of large crowds, 25,000 fellow runners and a course that is the flattest major marathon in the United Kingdom, he will now set off on a route he has designed, with all the hills and challenges the Pennines can throw at him,” the Rhinos said in a statement.

“He has been training but admits his preparations are not fully complete so he will need to dig deep.”

Sinfield has been one of the leading lights in Leeds’ response to Burrow’s diagnosis, which includes an appeal that has raised more than £300,000.

Funds raised from this challenge will be divided between the Motor Neurone Disease Association, who are helping Burrow and all those impacted by motor neurone disease in England and Wales, and the Leeds Rugby Foundation, who help transform lives through sport.

IF YOU wish to donate to Kevin Sinfield’s marathon effort, you can do so by clicking https://uk.virginmoneygiving. com/fundraiser-display/ showROFundraiserPage?userUrl= LeedsRhinos&pageUrl=2

