Rugby league referee Robert gets World Cup call

ROBERT Hicks will complete a hat-trick later this year when he officiates at his third Rugby League World Cup.

The 39-year-old, who was raised in Scouthead, has been named in an elite squad of eight referees for the tournament.

And the event, which is being held between October 23 and November 27, will be special for Robert as it is on home soil.

“Let’s just hope things are back to normal by then and we have full crowds which the World Cup needs,” he explained.

“I am hoping fans will be allowed back into games here by late spring so we can build momentum towards the tournament.”

Robert joins Chris Kendall and Liam Moore as the three England officials while Australia will contribute three, New Zealand one with the last official yet to be confirmed.

He envisages a busy build up to the tournament for the officials.

Robert explained: “There will be plenty of meetings with the international laws panel about rules and how they are interpreted.

“The Super League rules are close to the international ones compared to Australia’s NRL which have more differences so their officials will have a few more changes to make to how they referee.”

Robert, whose father Ray was the former Oldham RL and Keighley player and later the long-standing landlord of the Three Crowns, has some great memories of his two previous World Cups in 2013 and 2017 when he was a ‘mixed official’ in which he was both a referee and touch judge.

The highlight of the 2013 tournament, which was jointly hosted by England, Wales, Ireland and France, was being on the line at Wembley for the Australia against Fiji clash.

Then in 2017, which was held in Australia and New Zealand, he refereed Australia against France along with Italy versus Fiji and was on the line for England versus Tonga at Mount Smart, Auckland.

Robert, a full-time employee of the Rugby Football League, has reached the pinnacle here by refereeing both the final of the Challenge Cup and Super League Grand Final.

It has been quite a journey for Robert after he decided he was never going to reach the heights as a player – he was a junior at Saddleworth Rangers.

And he officiated his first games at Rangers aged 16.

Robert said: “It was tough, a baptism of firm, especially mentally.

“You know the rules, but it is a case of putting them into practice in a game.

“I found rugby league crowds generally okay and, as I was only a child, they gave me more latitude.

“You get battle hardened to it, but it is a good way to learn by starting to officiate in the community game.”

Robert is looking forward to a return to normality admitting it was surreal playing the 2020 season in front of empty stadiums.

He said: “It was awful, so flat without fans. The game is not the same without them.

“It was also unusual because, as a referee, you get used to people calling you names.

“It was a case of getting on with the job and focusing on the ball and what is happening in the game.

“The main difference I found was that I was able to hear more what the players were saying on the field.”

