Rugby legend Kevin Sinfield named as Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons finalist

RUGBY legend Kevin Sinfield has been named as a finalist in the Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons 2021 because of his dedication to supporting the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Saddleworth-based Kevin, 40, ran seven marathons in seven days last year, raising £2.2million for the cause.

His efforts earned the Former Leeds Rhino and England captain a spot in the final four of the Celebrity Hero category in global-hearing specialist Amplifon’s search for the ‘Best of British’ heroes.

Kevin, who is now Leicester Tigers coach, is invited to the virtual awards presentation on Tuesday, October 5 which will be hosted by BBC1 TV Breakfast and Radio 5 Live presenter Rachel Burden and Falklands War hero Simon Weston will be guest of honour.

Kevin’s 7 in 7 Challenge was inspired by his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow who is living with the disease.

The money raised from his challenge was split three ways, with £1.25m going to care and support programmes; £300,000 devoted to support in the north of England, and £655,000 given to research into the disease.

Five of Kevin’s marathons were run around Saddleworth and the other two were in Leeds.

After the last of the seven Kevin said: “The Motor Neurone Disease Association has been absolutely wonderful. The support, the knowledge, the ability to educate our team has really helped us put a plan together.

“But we felt it was really important that we understood where the money was being used and then ultimately Rob and his family were key to the journey too.”

He added: “If all of our efforts and those of people who made contributions make Rob and his family’s journey, and all those in a similar situation, more easy then it’s all been worth it.”

As recognition for his services to fundraising for charity as well as his contribution to rugby league, Kevin was award an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, which was added to the MBE he received in 2014.

The Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons are in their sixth year and celebrate truly remarkable people and pets.

Set up in honour of Amplifon’s founder, Second World War hero Major Charles Holland, the awards categories are: Against All Odds, Service To Country, Charity Champion, Active Agers, Young Hero, Hero Pet, Celebrity Hero and Coronavirus Hero. The judges will choose an Overall Hero Award winner from the category winners.

