Rugby match christens school’s new grass pitch

SADDLEWORTH School’s Year 11 defeated Year 10 by 50-6 in the first rugby league match to be played on Saddleworth School’s new grass pitch.

First-half tries from player-of-the-match James Hopwood Kenworthy, Vinny Arthurs, Fraser Enziano, Harry Hibbert and Harry Bates with conversions from Dylan Bowyer, Ryan Holt and Billy Martin gave the Year 11 team a commanding 26-0 lead.



After the restart, tries from Year 11 players Bates, Hibbert, Enziano and Hopwood Kenworthy completed a brace for each player alongside a second-half double from winger Jenson Fitzgerald brought up the half century of points for the elder statesmen.

Oscar Knox scored a consolation try for the Year 10 side who fought gallantly until the final whistle. Their solitary try was successfully converted by Oliver Kipling.

There was fantastic camaraderie on display exemplified by Wigan Warriors academy product Vincent Arthurs who graciously switched sides at half time to help his younger school mates.

