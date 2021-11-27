Rugby player Paul was secret poet

UNKNOWN to family and friends, former Oldham Rugby Union Club player Paul Heginbotham was a secret poet.

Following Paul’s sudden death aged 63, his family has published a book of his literary work to raise funds for a men’s health awareness charity.

And living in Saddleworth provided the inspiration for some of his poems with the front cover showing the statue of Jeptha in Diggle which he wrote about.

Paul had earlier published three e-books of his poems on e-bay, but his family wanted to put them and other work which have since been discovered into a book as a legacy to him.

Younger brother Mark, who also lives in Diggle, explained: “Paul was a private person. If you asked him something he would tell you, but he would not volunteer information.

“Paul and I both work in IT and host websites. I was doing maintenance on the site and came across a file ‘Egg Poetry’ and knew it was him.

“I texted Paul and he replied he wrote poetry, but before that he had never told anyone.”

Mark has found more than 70 poems on Paul’s laptop, and these have been put into the book.

He said: “The subjects are varied including some about Saddleworth like the one about the statue of Jeptha in Diggle.

“There are also amusing ones like ‘Fat Man in the Mirror’ about him waking up in the morning. There are one which are serious and others that are not.”

The books were on sale at the recent celebration of Paul’s life which was held at Diggle Band Club

As Covid lockdown restrictions were in place when he died on January 2, it was not possible to hold a wake after his funeral.

Now restrictions had been eased, Paul’s family arranged a get together to celebrate his life.



The retired back row forward was a member of a family dynasty at Oldham RUFC.

Paul was a former first-team captain and later was president in 2005, the club’s centenary season, and a life member.

It was hardly surprising Paul turned to the sport as father Norman was player and coach at the club where his uncle Sidney Heginbotham was also a former player and first-team captain. He also appeared alongside younger brother Mark in the first team at Manor Park.

Paul was raised in the Salem district of Oldham but had lived in Diggle more than 20 years. He worked as an IT consultant.

He left partner Elaine, children Emily and Oliver, brother Mark and sister Olwen.

• Anyone wanting to buy the book, can contact Mark at markhegin@hotmail.com or 07730 945580.

A donation of a minimum of £5 is requested for the book.

