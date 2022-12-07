Rugby star George Ford does the honours at Saddleworth Rangers

ENGLAND rugby union star George Ford went back to where it all began to reward rugby league stars of the future at Saddleworth Rangers.

The Sale Sharks player, who is back in his home area after playing for Leicester Tigers and Bath, was guest of honour at the presentation evening for the Under-9s Rabbitohs and Under-10s at Shaw Hall Bank Road.

Ford, who practiced goal kicking on nearby Churchill Playing Fields when he was growing up, handed out all the players’ awards.

And the 29-year-old, who was raised in Grasscroft and is a former pupil at Knowsley Primary, made a great impression.

A Saddleworth Rangers spokesman told the Independent: “The players all really enjoyed themselves and all at the club are very appreciative of and thank George for his time.

“The lads thought he was fantastic.”

