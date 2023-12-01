Runners full of Halloween spirit as Oldham Half Marathon passes through Saddleworth

NOT EVEN Saddleworth’s hills put runners off enjoying the Halloween spirit as the Oldham Half Marathon returned.

Participants completed the 13.1-mile course in pumpkin outfits, spooky dresses and wearing full face make-up as the event dubbed one of the UK’s toughest came back to the calendar.

After coming into the area at Grains Bar, runners than descended into Delph before heading to Dobcross, tackling Ladcastle Road behind Uppermill and Oldham Road up to Lydgate before heading to the town centre.

Policeman Damieon Hartley-Pickles completed it while wearing a bobby’s hat and pushing a wheelbarrow, complete with blue light, as he raised funds.

Several runners also did it in aid of Maggie’s Oldham and Reuben’s Retreat. Jonathan Hinsley boosted Ambitions Oldham and Tameside’s coffers by more than £500.

There were also familiar faces taking part as borough councillors Luke Lancaster and Max Woodvine pounded the streets while from the world of rugby league, Jodie Broughton and Michael Ward were among more than 400 who took part.

Charity fundraiser Afruz Miah raised more than £14,000 as he ran in a jubbah dedicated to the innocent people caught up in Palestine because of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Ashley Buckley, of Salford Harriers, was first to complete the course in one hour 17 minutes, while Denshaw’s Martha TIbbot was the first woman over the line, finishing sixth overall in a time of 1:23:05.

Saddleworth Runners’ Michael Fleming also finished in the top 10 with his mark of 1:24:58 putting him in ninth.

