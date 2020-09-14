Sacred Heart opens doors for first mass since lockdown

WORSHIPPERS will be allowed back inside an Uppermill church tomorrow (September 15) for the first time since lockdown restrictions were imposed.

Sacred Heart and St William Catholic Church on High Street will welcome members of its congregation to a 9am mass.

This will be the prelude to future masses each Thursday at 9am and on Saturday at 6pm taken by Father Bernard Bickers.Upto 17 places for every service will be available with one place equal to an individual or family unit.

Booking is required for the Saturday service and stewards will implement a track and trace system.

The church, opened in 1873, is currently undergoing five-figure repairs including repairs to tower panels and guttering plus new pointing.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

