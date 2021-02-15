Saddleworth 3Ds are ready to go again

ALL 22 of Saddleworth 3Ds teams are ready to go as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted on junior and adult football.

Communication from the East Manchester Junior Football League is positive with plans to extend the season with the intention to play U7s to U12s throughout the summer so that all teams complete their campaigns and play around 24 weeks of football.

The 11-a-side age groups may come across the usual hurdle of some pitches being unavailable after the end of May, but hopefully local authorities will be able to accommodate football into June and July.

The same will also apply to the U17s and three open-age teams when football returns.

Saddleworth Round Table has agreed to sponsor the playing kits for the U7s for 2021-22 season.

Chair Steve Laithwaite, treasurer Howard Gaunt and vice chair John Lees successfully pitched for funding at the virtual Round Table meeting for kits for the new U7s.

Although it is only February the club is looking to have at least two teams ready for this age group next season after receiving positive feedback over the last month from players at the football academy.

If you are a budding footballer going into Year 2 in next school year or a parent who fancies a go at coaching, contact the club on saddleworth3ds@btinternet.com or visit www.saddleworth3ds.club

The club thanked the Round Table for its continued support and for the next two seasons sponsorship of U7s kits.

The relationship between the Round Table and the club is ongoing and they have just finished a two-year sponsorship of the three open-age teams. The club in return continues to support and promote Round Table events.

Unfortunately, most have been curtailed during the pandemic, however the club recently worked with them on a successful foodbank collection.

Manchester Cabins have signed up as kit sponsors for the next two seasons for the U9 Blues.

The club thanked Frank Rothwell, who is the founder of Manchester Cabins and whose grandson plays for U9 Blues.

Saddleworth 3Ds congratulated Frank who has just completed a solo 3,000-mile Atlantic row challenge in 56 days to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Frank is now a world record holder as at 70 years young he is the oldest person to complete the challenge.

He is aiming to raise a million pounds which will go towards funding vital research into this terrible illness. Anyone wanting to donate to this can do so at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/frankrothwell

