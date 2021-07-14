Saddleworth 3Ds look forward to normality returning

AS the curtain came down on a long and difficult season, Saddleworth 3Ds reflected on the good and bad of 2020-21.

Another season blighted by the pandemic with disruption throughout including a lengthy lay off when the virus hit the country hard again in late 2020 early 2021.

Chair Steve Laithwaite said: “Football, like everything else during this period, took a back seat with the focus remaining on beating this virus and getting back to normal which we can almost see and touch again.”

Like all clubs and organisations, a lot of effort has gone into getting teams back training and playing in a safe controlled environment including approval from parents and players to take part in contact sport at training and on matchdays.

Risk assessments were completed for all venues, teams kitted out with new first aid equipment to meet the demands and stop the spread of the virus. Hand sanitiser stations at training venues, track and trace in place for all events with safe socially distanced areas set up at training for parents.

Lots of information was constantly passed from the club’s Covid officers down to all members of the club and without the assistance of everyone involved in this we could not have achieved what we have.

Special thanks to the coaches, players and parents for working through the season with the help of the club’s officers, Manchester FA, East Manchester, Tameside, Total Football and Lancashire Amateur Leagues the season was extended.

Saddleworth 3Ds are recruiting players for their Under-7s.

If your child is currently in Year 1, going into Year 2 in September and wants to join a friendly, family football club regardless of ability, then get in touch.

The club has have entered teams into the East Manchester Junior Football League starting September. Saddleworth Round Table and Saddleworth Brownies are the kit sponsors.

They have six coaches in place and just require a few more players.

The club is looking for a coach to join the existing coaching squad and take the reserve team on matchdays.

The first and reserve teams are currently in the Lancashire Amateur League playing on Saturday afternoons and training on Mondays (7pm-9pm) at Waterhead Academy.

The coaching structure is in place and the club is looking for someone to be a figurehead on match days in either a coach or player/coach role.

For further information, contact the club secretary by email at saddleworth3ds@btinternet.com or visit https://saddleworth3ds.club

Saddleworth 3Ds remains more than just a football club as it works with the community and has built relationships with local businesses, organisations and charities.

In December, the club worked with Saddleworth Round Table and hosted a food collection among clubs members which was passed on to Oldham Foodbank.

Then last month they took part in The Great Saddleworth Get Together at The White Hart, Lydgate.

The club held a penalty shootout for all the children to take part in with Dino The 3D Dinosaur making a guest appearance, held a tombola and auctioned off a signed Leeds Rhinos’ shirt which had been donated by Kevin Sinfield.

The Great Get Together was a fantastic event and raised money for charities and promoted local community clubs.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

