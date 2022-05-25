Saddleworth artists bring Summer Showcase of new works to Uppermill

A SUMMER Showcase of new original artworks is coming to Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill.

The exhibition by Saddleworth Group of Artists runs from Saturday, June 11 to Saturday, July 9 every day from 1pm-4pm.

The group said: “This promises to be a collection of delightful pictures, with members changing and experimenting with new techniques and materials all the time.

“There is nothing like a pleasurable piece of art to lift the spirits and enhance bare walls, and remember an original artwork is for life, to be passed on for generations in the family.”

• Find out more about the group on their website: saddleworthartists.co.uk

