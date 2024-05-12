Saddleworth author commits radio book to audio

A SADDLEWORTH man who wrote a book detailing Manchester institution Piccadilly Radio has produced it in a more familiar setting – audio.

Tony Ingham penned For the Record – Celebrating Piccadilly Radio’s 50th Anniversary after joining the then upstart in 1974 as promotions manager before eventually becoming programme controller after being head of entertainment during 11 years there.

Now after the print title proved a success, he and Pete Baker have turned it into 17 audio chapters over four hours and 20 minutes.

It also includes output which has been hiding in the archives for years.

That means added interviews with presenters, celebrities, journalists and the people behind the scenes who made it all happen.

There are also Piccadilly jingles from down the years and stories from the book, told by the people who were there.

Many hosts went on to become familiar names nationally, including Chris Evans, Timmy Mallett, Gary Davies, Mark Radcliffe, Andy Crane, Steve Penk and Andy Peebles.

Saddleworth’s own Mike Sweeney also gets many mentions by Greenfield-based Tony, who penned the title alongside former colleague Brian Beech.

The man who narrates it said: “For the listener, Piccadilly Radio was their music and their friend.

“Mention it to anyone of a certain age and immediately they are back under the bedclothes with Dave Ward, asking for some more Wood on the Wireless, shouting ‘Sweeney’ at the top of their voice or remembering ‘It’s a goal!’ and ‘Oh no’ which generated anxiety and excitement in equal measure.”

As Chris Evans added: “Piccadilly Radio knew exactly who it was and what it was about.

“It was a new voice for a new generation. It was about the North West and everyone who lived there.”

The audio book For the Record, narrated by Tony Ingham, is available on Audible by Amazon.

People can also visit a website to celebrate the 50-year anniversary by clicking www.piccadillyradio.co.uk.

