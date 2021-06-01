Saddleworth baker cooks up storm to win Best New Business

A YOUNG Saddleworth baker was the flavour of the moment at this year’s SME Cambridgeshire Business Awards.

The event, in its third year, celebrates the hard work and achievements of small and medium-sized enterprises across Cambridgeshire.

Diggle-born Amelia Shaw, 23, cooked up a storm in the ‘Best New Business’ category and scooped the top prize for The Cambridge Baking Company.

She only launched the business this year, specialising in handmade kits to make baking easy and enjoyable. Ingredients are pre-weighed so you only need to add eggs and butter.

The kits include chocolate orange brownies, chocolate chip cookies, triple chocolate fudge brownies and vegan brownies.

Delighted Amelia said: “I’ve only been in business for three months and things have taken off so quickly in that time. I honestly didn’t imagine it would be so popular!

“When I was told I was nominated in the ‘Best New Business’ category I was gob-smacked. I received nearly 900 votes from people in the community and finished second out of 10 nominees in the first round.

“Just to have made it that far was amazing. Then in the final round, the five businesses who sponsor the awards voted to declare the winners and they picked me.

“I just couldn’t believe it; it was such a surprise and totally unexpected. My social media has just exploded and the business has been absolutely manic.”

It comes as no surprise that Amelia chose the route of being an independent business owner as she comes from a family of entrepreneurs, with mum and dad Abigail and Nigel Shaw running Diggle House Farm holiday lets.

However, her business has become so busy that Amelia has had to calm things down temporarily and focus on her studies.

She explained: “I’m currently studying for my MPhil Master’s Degree in Philosophy at Cambridge University and I started the business as a way to make a little extra money.

“Things got so busy and I just didn’t have the time to do both, so I’ve calmed down the marketing campaigns at least until my course finishes in June, then I’ll ramp things up again.

“It’s been quite a whirlwind experience but it’s good to know that there is a market for what I’ve started and I can’t wait to see how the business will grow and develop over the coming months.”

• Browse their range online at cambridgebakingcompany.co.uk

