Saddleworth band Madame Claude set to rock as support act for iconic band

A SADDLEWORTH band is about to hit new heights as it prepares to support an iconic 1980s outfit.

Madame Claude has been announced as the support act for the The Selecter’s gig at Holmfirth Picturedrome on Saturday, August 26.

The five-piece, formed in 2021 and consisting of Charlie Lawless, drummer Gabriel Preston, guitarist Henry Williamson, guitarist Mikey and singer Frank Williams, has received rave reviews from their gigs to date, playing regularly at many of Manchester’s well-known venues such as Band on the Wall, Night & Day, Gorilla, The Castle and Gullivers,

After being spotted at The Railway Pub in Greenfield, the band was asked to support The Selecter, who are led by iconic frontwoman Pauline with Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson and drummer Charley ‘Aitch’ Bembridge.

Madame Claude’s signature sound incorporates all original material fusing elements of ska, reggae and rock steady.

They are a band of vibrant musical tastes, both fierce and smooth in voice and ska-jumping rhythm.

Tickets for The Selecter at Holmfirth Picturedrome on Saturday, August 26 are available online. Doors: 7.30pm, tickets cost £27.50 advance.

Find out more about Madame Claude on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MadameClaudeMusic/ or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/madameclaude.official/?hl=en and listen on Spotify:

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

