Saddleworth-based company celebrates double awards success

A COMPANY based in Saddleworth, which supplies truck and van parts all over the world, is celebrating a double success at a national awards ceremony.

K&M Global was founded in 2017 following a management buyout from Dronsfield Limited and Dronsfields Worldwide.

It was established to expand on the national and international trading of truck and van parts of all makes and models, while it has also diversified into plant and machinery.

Situated on a large site at Wall Hill Mill in Dobcross, K&M Global offers professional import and export services and secure fleet vehicle disposal.

The company entered this year’s ATF Professional Vehicle Recycling Awards, held recently at the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire.

It scooped not one but two accolades, as winners of the Export/Import Company Award and the Medium Vehicle Recycling Company Award.

Jane Dronsfield, Finance Director at K&M Global, said: “The award we were most impressed with was the Export/Import one as that wasn’t categorised by the size of the company. There are usually three categories – small, medium and large – which are defined by staffing numbers.

“We fell into the medium category for the Vehicle Recycling award but the Export/Import award wasn’t separated into categories so we were up against companies who turn over hundreds of millions of pounds.

“We were therefore very proud to have won that award. A lot of people perhaps don’t appreciate what goes on in Saddleworth but we are a busy company.

“We probably send out five or six containers a week all over the world – either complete vehicles or engines or parts. Most of our turnover is in export sales but we do supply van parts into the national market.”

The annual awards celebrate vehicle recycling across the UK and were presented by ATF Professional and Auto Recycling World, which are platforms that provide news and information to the UK and global vehicle recycling community.

Find out more information about K&M Global at https://www.kmgloballtd.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

