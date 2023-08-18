Saddleworth-based football club introduces first all-girls side

FOOTBALL may be coming home – but it is already making an impact on the doorstep as Saddleworth 3Ds have announced its first ever all-girls team.

England’s Lionesses have brought the women’s game to a whole new level with their World Cup final place against Spain.

And what Sarina Wiegman’s side has achieved in Australia and New Zealand has had an effect 10,000 miles away.

For 3Ds have decided to form an all-girls Under-10s side, to go with their line-ups from Under-7s to Under-17s, three open age teams and Over-35s veterans’ team.

Described as, ‘marking a significant stride for gender equality in grassroots football,’ this new side will be led by manager Ben O’Reilly and will compete in the East Manchester Junior Football League, whose season starts in September, on Saturdays.

Currently the club operates mixed-gender sides in that age bracket but with popularity of the game soaring among girls because of the feats of the likes of Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo, the decision was made to form a single-sex side.

And Ben, known for nurturing young talent, said: “I’m excited about creating an inclusive space for girls to thrive as athletes.”

A Saddleworth 3Ds spokesman added: “The club aims to set an example for others, providing equal opportunities for young boys and girls to participate in the sport they love,” with chairman John Lees saying: “It will empower young athletes and inspire the community, regardless of gender.”

Established in 1992 so local children could enjoy playing football, the club originally attracted children from Delph, Dobcross and Denshaw – hence the name 3Ds.

However, it has grown and attracts players from across the area as it is seen as, ‘a symbol of unity within the local community.’

The spokesman continued: “The team’s journey promises camaraderie and competitive spirit as they step on to the pitches of the East Manchester Junior Football League, supported by fans and parents sharing their aspirations.

“The club invites supporters to join them this season, cheering on these talented young athletes and witnessing the birth of a new era for women’s football in Saddleworth.”

For more information about Saddleworth 3Ds Football Club and updates on the all-girls

under-tens team, visit https://saddleworth3ds.club or follow on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/saddleworth3Ds/?hl=en

