Saddleworth-based football club to continue Mossley AFC groundshare

A SADDLEWORTH football club will continue to play its first team matches down the road at Mossley AFC.

Uppermill FC has made Seel Park its home for Manchester League games this season, ahead of a possible future application to join the North West Counties League.

And after the first season was hailed a success, the agreement will continue for the 2025/26 campaign.

Simon Tait, chairman of Uppermill FC, said: “Our first season at Seel Park has gone very well.

“Our players and our fans have enjoyed it, and continuing the relationship into season 25/26 can only be for the long-term benefit of the club.”

Up to 300 fans have attended Uppermill FC’s matches at Seel Park this season, with the relationship working both ways.

The Saddleworth side is learning what goes into running a club in the football pyramid while players the Lilywhites have an eye on but who are not quite at the level of Northern Premier League West Division and can be developed can turn out for Uppermill FC.

Uppermill FC’s reserves, development team and under-18s games will still be at Churchill Playing Fields in Greenfield.

And Mossley AFC chairman, Stephen Porter, said: “We are delighted that Uppermill FC wish to extend their stay at Seel Park.

“This is a strong and productive relationship between our two clubs.”

