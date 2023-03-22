Saddleworth brewery to close its doors with immediate effect

A SADDLEWORTH brewery is closing its doors after finding current issues ‘insurmountable.’

Donkeystone – which is based on the Wellington Industrial Park in Greenfield, behind the Tesco supermarket – has poured its final pint for customers (Wednesday, March 22).

After surviving Covid-19 lockdowns, the company, formed on Boarshurst Business Centre on Kinders Lane in Greenfield, moved to its current site in June 2021.

But in a statement, the firm – whose directors are listed as Stephen James, Carl Pugh and Mossley-based Alexander Smalley – admitted rising costs are too much to overcome.

It said: “As from today (Monday, March 22) Donkeystone Brewing Co will no longer be trading.

“The current climate for breweries and the hospitality industry has proven to be insurmountable.

“The increased cost in materials and utilities along with the ongoing decline in consumer confidence has resulted in us having to close.

“We would like to thank all of our staff for all their hard work over the years. Also all of our valued customers for their support.

“This situation for us all as you can imagine is crushing. We have all put our hearts and souls into this business and met some amazing people.

“Our feelings cannot be put into words.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

