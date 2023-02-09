Saddleworth campaigner vows to go on after awards

A SADDLEWORTH secondary breast cancer campaigner insists receiving two awards is not the end of her work – far from it.

Jo Taylor, of Diggle, accepted her National Lottery Local Health Hero prize at a high-profile event in London hosted by Davina McCall and attended by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and a host of MPs, celebrities and health care professionals.

She also received another prestigious ‘Best Leader in Creating Change in Health and Wellness’ Award from industry body, Women in Marketing.

But despite her recognition, she is not taking it easy.

Jo, a former marketing executive, was diagnosed with incurable secondary (metastatic) breast cancer a year after abcdiagnosis was founded and its website was launched in 2013,. She also launched METUPUK in 2016.

She first developed primary breast cancer 15 years ago while on maternity leave with her two young children.

And she said: “I was thrilled to end the year with two high profile awards as it helps raise awareness for secondary breast cancer as we work to bring about change and energy for this long-neglected group.

“Secondary breast cancer is often ignored simply because patients will not get better from this disease.

“My message is clear – despite our diagnosis, it is possible for us to live busy and fulfilling lives. Many of us still work and need to work supporting our families, contributing to the economy and campaigning for breast cancer patients.

“It’s important that we are seen, visible and not ignored.

“We deserve better outcomes, and our message is to keep campaigning so that we can keep looking for medical solutions and support over 57,000 patients who are living (not dying) with this disease.”

Jo will continue her work this year to focus on data collection, awareness, drug access, clinical trial access, and delivering the award winning abcd motivational exercise retreats as well as Nordic Walking for breast cancer patients in Greater Manchester.”

Secondary Breast cancer kills 31 women a day in the UK and is the biggest killer of women from the age of 35 – 64.

Despite this, it is not known if survival rates have improved because patients are only registered when dead.

Data collection forms a cornerstone to Jo’s campaign as many patients continue to search for more clinical trials and recognition of this incurable side of the disease.

Frequent personal setbacks and multiple operations have only added to Jo’s commitment to help other patients and her demand for change and support for people with this incurable disease.

The launch of a campaigning and support group METUPUK in 2016 received charitable status only last year. Now, her platforms have collectively 35,000 followers across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

You can join Jo’s campaign by following her on social media and looking at the website www.abcdiagnosis.co.uk and www.metupuk.org.uk

Twitter @abcdiagnosis @MetupUKorg

Facebook abcd-After Breast Cancer Diagnosis & METUP UK

Instagram @abcdiagnosis & @METUPUK

