Saddleworth Captured: a month in photography by our readers

RECENT icy blasts as well as lighter nights, clear days and stunning sunrises and sunsets have provided plenty of opportunity for people to capture Saddleworth’s beauty on camera.

And many of you have certainly grasped the chance as our Saddleworth Captured section shows.

The Independent asked its readers and social media followers to get out and send in the finest photographs of the area.

And it is there were so many to choose from, we had difficulty whittling it down to the final nine.

Star Image and winner of our £20 prize goes to Eugene McCluskey, who used the technique of long exposure to capture traffic going around the corner at the junction of Chew Valley Road and Shaw Hall Bank Road in Greenfield.

Competition, however, was fierce as Rob Hannah brilliantly caught the stars against the backdrop of a lone tree while Thorsten Bobetzki captured a bridge at Brun Clough Reservoir.

The winter chill sometimes left boats unable to go anywhere on the canal, as Pam Smalley caught. But it hasn’t stopped the local wildlife, as Leila Maria’s picture shows.

Given the weather, cricket may be far from people’s minds but Mark Whyatt captured the last cut being carried out at Greenfield Cricket Club and green was certainly the dominant colour in Paul Hicklin’s picture of the valley.

And as David Denison snapped the low-lying cloud in the valley, Julie Anne Wolfenden reminded us all there may be light at the end of the tunnel.

• If you want to contribute to Saddleworth Captured, you can either e-mail photos as a JPEG attachment to gary@localcommunications.co.uk or you can post them in our Saddleworth Captured Facebook group. Search for ‘Saddleworth Captured’ or head to www.facebook.com/groups/1689679511210273.

Star Photo by Eugene McCluskey

