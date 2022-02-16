Saddleworth Captured: looking through your lens

IF the recent weather was anything to go by, this page would feature a lot of grey squares with raindrops on them.

Thankfully though, Independent readers are able to get out and take fantastic images of the area in all weathers.

The cold mornings and nights certainly gave the opportunity for mists to develop and Izzy Kaczmarek captured one brilliantly in an evening over Dovestone Reservoir, with the lights below casting their glow in the clouds, in this month’s star image.

Mist was a theme as Nigel Barnes, Jim Weems and Lee Pawley also grabbed fantastic shots featuring the phenomenon, while Andrew Matley’s photo certainly showed spirits can remain high despite the conditions.

While the area may not have had much snow this winter, so far, Angela Tate-Wright’s snap in Uppermill showed off the tones it can create.

And when the sun eventually burned off the mist, Michael Heyes and Emma Lees were on hand to catch the effects it creates on the area.

And wildlife is still braving the chill, as Mark Hirst captured with his snap of a deer.

• If you want to contribute to Saddleworth Captured, you can email photos as a JPEG

attachment to gary@localcommunications.co.uk or post them in our Saddleworth Captured Facebook group.

Search for ‘Saddleworth Captured’ or head online to www.facebook.com/groups/881890929224452.

