Saddleworth Captured: looking through your lens

WELL, it finally looks like Spring is just around the corner as evenings get lighter and – dare we say it – days get warmer.

That means even more opportunity to catch Saddleworth’s beauty on camera. Not that Independent readers have not done a sterling job of it already.

As ever, you have been out and about, braving the elements, just about all of them, to show the stunning scenery on our doorstep.

This month’s Star Image goes to Louise Reed for her fantastic shot of rocks casting their image against a sky with a strange yellow object in it.

The sun provided the chance for a number of photographers to get stunning pictures, including Angela Tate-Wright, Yvonne Barker, Diane Romanowska and Michael Schofield.

The mixture of sun and rain even gave a fine photo, caught by Simon Lee.

Izzy Kaczmarek captured the mist before the light in a fantastic shot while Nigel Barnes and Lee Pawley showed nature to the fore, courtesy of a hare and a menacing looking cow respectively.

• If you want to contribute to Saddleworth Captured, you can email photos as a JPEG

attachment to gary@localcommunications.co.uk or post them in our Saddleworth Captured Facebook group. Search for ‘Saddleworth Captured’ or head online to www.facebook.com/groups/881890929224452.

