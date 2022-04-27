Saddleworth Captured: looking through your lens

JUST as we thought it would be safe to get the barbecue out, along came another dose of winter weather.

But while many of us were sat staring at the snow, scratching our heads at just why snow was falling, one thing remained undoubted.

The wonderful scenery of Saddleworth – and many of you, possibly when the thermometer was nudging 20 degrees, were out and about getting it on camera.

This month’s Star Image goes to Ben Harrott for his wonderful shot showing ‘the local roe deer’ lapping up the sun (remember that?) and cutting a majestic figure in the area.

Sunny skies dominated this month and sun means flowers popping through, as Emma Lees captured, while Matthew Whalley, Matthew Wren and Iain Sharp showed what effect it can have on the sky.

Andrew Rudder and Richard Glover went aerial to show the area bathing in the glow, while Mark Evans used the blue skies above to great effect to create a ‘light and shade’ image.

And better weather means more people get out to explore the terrain in Saddleworth – particularly those who like rocky areas – and Jayne Bradbury was out to snap them doing what they enjoy.

• If you want to contribute to Saddleworth Captured, you can email photos as a JPEG

attachment to gary@localcommunications.co.uk or post them in our Saddleworth Captured Facebook group.

Search for ‘Saddleworth Captured’ or visit www.facebook.com/groups/881890929224452

