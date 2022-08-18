Saddleworth Captured: looking through your lens

GO ON, admit it. You have not really known how things are going to be until you have looked out of the window in the morning.

Even then, as we have seen, things can change over the course of the day.

But as ever, Independent readers have been out, whatever the weather, showing off what Saddleworth has to offer the eyes.

And the areas animals have taken centre stage this month, with Star Image going to Alan Keane, who caught ducks looking down his lens at Dove Stone Reservoir.

But landmarks can also prove good spots to avoid the glare of the sun, as Kate Saville’s snap of a sheep ‘chilling’ at the war memorial on Alderman’s Hill shows.

Dogs have also been revelling in the summer, as Gary Taylor’s photo of Bowser and Chris Marshall’s shot of Winnie proves.

Sometimes, nothing is needed to create a fine photograph, as Kevin Rutter and Scott Lane found, while Stephen Matthew and Stephen Sutcliffe showed the area’s buildings can be caught beautifully.

And Stephen Lovett showed that despite the sometimes sweltering conditions, mists can be created in the hills.

• If you want to contribute to Saddleworth Captured, you can email photos as a JPEG

attachment to: gary@localcommunications.co.uk or post them in our Saddleworth Captured Facebook group.

Search for ‘Saddleworth Captured’ or visit www.facebook.com/groups/881890929224452

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

