Saddleworth Captured: looking through your lens

THINGS have been a bit different in Saddleworth over the past few weeks, and not just because from hearing ‘It’s meant to rain today,’ only for it to be sunny.

Not only has the scenery been spectacular, Independent readers have been catching big events and even a weather phenomenon.

This month’s Star Image goes to Hannah Smart, who would not let even her own wedding go by without getting a stunning snap.

“After the wedding and before the reception, my husband and I headed up to Binn Green to have a mini photoshoot,” she said.

“We got very lucky with the weather, but even a bad day would look stunning up there. I thought I would share the photos in case any other bride/groom wants to do the same thing!”

Weddings are not the only event to have been in Saddleworth. Rushcart is back on the calendar and Linda Orritt used it to get a different view of the centrepiece.

The weather has allowed people to get out and enjoy what is around them and cameras have been busy.

Judith Alsop Miles, however, struck lucky by getting a rare wave cloud in the skies above Diggle.

Paul Davies, Steven Matthew, Matthew Whalley, Paul Holland and Louise Reed all showed what brilliant effects can be cast across the area.

And Tony Howard just could not resist getting out with his dog and partner Di Taylor to look over the valley below.

• If you want to contribute to Saddleworth Captured, you can email photos as a JPEG

attachment to: gary@localcommunications.co.uk or post them in our Saddleworth Captured Facebook group.

Search for‘Saddleworth Captured’ or visit www.facebook.com/groups/881890929224452

