SADDLEWORTH got a real treat last night as the Northern Lights were visible because of a geomagnetic storm

The sky lit up in pink, purple and green across the borough with hundreds of images being shared across social media.

Experts issued warnings for solar-storms on Friday, May 10, the first of its kind in 20 years.

Saddleworth Independent readers were quick to share their images in our Saddleworth Captured group . Here are some of our favourites.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print