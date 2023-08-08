Saddleworth Captured: Showcasing the Best of Saddleworth through Photography

SADDLEWORTH Captured, a thriving Facebook community by Saddleworth Independent, has been making waves as it brings the picturesque beauty of Saddleworth to life through stunning photographic captures.

Group members have been exploring every nook and cranny of the borough to showcase its best in photographic form.

With an ever-growing membership, Saddleworth Captured has become a hub for locals to share their talents and discoveries. From landscapes to cityscapes, portraits to abstracts, the group encompasses a wide range of photographic genres that truly encapsulate the essence of Saddleworth.

Join the community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/881890929224452

Here are some of our favourite shots from the last few weeks.

