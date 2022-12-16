Saddleworth Carers sing in Christmas

SADDLEWORTH’S Carers Group showed off its kindness – and talent – as service users gathered with volunteers for a Christmas party.

Uppermill Cricket and Bowling Club was packed as people enjoyed a festive feast that had been put on.

It also soon reverberated to the sounds of ukuleles and singing as Uppermill Bowling Ukelele Band performed a number of songs.

And those at the tables could not resist joining in and singing.

They also saw an exception to a rule being made as the band started with a George Formby song.

“Everybody thinks of George,” they said before playing Leaning On A Lamppost, with its familiar ‘Oh me, oh my.’

“We don’t play much but we’re making an exception to the rule.”

Dignitaries also joined in as Mayor of Oldham, Cllr Elaine Garry, and consort. Cllr Graham Shuttleworth, sat alongside Saddleworth Parish Council chairman, Cllr Pam Byrne.

Local MP Debbie Abrahams also attended, joining Carers Group chair, Dr Eamon O’Daly, as tickets for raffles for a hamper and individual prizes were eagerly snapped up.

The group meets on the second and fourth Friday of every month at 10am at the Sacred Heart church hall in Uppermill.

The sessions are open to anyone with dementia and their carers – they include a full programme of activities and guests as well as a free lunch.

For more information, call Dr Eamon O’Daly on 01457 810614.

