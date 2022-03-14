Saddleworth Charity Pool League title race down to two teams

IT has become a two-horse race between Uppermill Hare and Hounds A and Denshaw Oddfellows in division one of the Saddleworth Charity Pool League.

Hare and Hounds A hold a 13-point lead, but if Oddfellows win their game in hand against Waterhead Church Inn by 11-0 they could cut to deficit to two points. It is unlikely as Church Inn still have a chance to finish third.

Lees Red Lion are currently third and 14 points behind Oddfellows.

It is very tight at the bottom with any two from three trying to avoid the drop and only one point separates Springhead The Top House, Uppermill Granby and Mossley Blazing Rag.

In division two, it is much closer as the top two teams, leaders Mossley Butchers Arms and Delph Cricket Club are only separated by two points and, with eight matches left, it is still all to play for.

