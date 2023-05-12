Saddleworth chef gets people in the MOOD

TOP CHEF Simon Wood hopes to help people enjoy their MOOD with his latest concept.

The Saddleworth-based restaurant owner is opening the doors of his eatery, WOOD Manchester, on Sundays from May 14.

Described as ‘a relaxed, opulent affair in the Lounge,’ the venue will be open from 1pm until late.

And he is ready to show all his talents in the kitchen as he said: “The perfect spot for Sunday sundowners, it boasts an impressive list of cocktails, floats, beers wines and champagnes.

“A succinct menu of delicious nibbles will see you through the day as dusk falls, from fine cheeses and charcuterie and Homage favourites such as the oozingly good warm Camembert with freshly baked bread or edible beef dripping candles.

“Often playing host to spontaneous revelry, the MOOD bar oozes a casual elegance, in sumptuous surroundings, allowing you to slip into louche luxury as dusk falls.”

Booking for MOOD is not essential as Simon hopes it can be ‘a long overdue afternoon with good friends, a continuation of last night’s party, a laid back and luxurious bite to eat or a relaxed meeting of weekend minds.’

Occasional reservations at the venue, on First Street, are available, however, via email at reservations@woodmanchester.com.

