Saddleworth chef to spread Christmas cheer with festive feast

SADDLEWORTH chef Simon Wood is helping spread Christmas spirit by hosting a festive dinner at his Manchester restaurant for 70 deserving people.

The 2015 Masterchef winner will be throwing open the doors to WOOD on Sunday, December 3 and providing a three-course meal.

Simon has teamed up with Sacha Lord, Greater Manchester Night-time Economy Advisor, for the scheme.

One organisation or a family of up to six will also be chosen for the Chef’s Table experience.

Alongside a turkey dinner with all the trimmings and complimentary drinks, there will also be an afternoon of entertainment.

And Simon, a regular contributor to Saddleworth Independent, believes the event will ease the pressures of life for just a few hours.

He said: “We’ve all been impacted in some way by the events of the past few years, more recently the cost of living crisis.

“Many people haven’t been able to juggle their finances leading to many sacrifices, stresses, and strains.

“Sacha and I along with the team at WOOD Manchester want to help to ease that pressure for a few hours with the very best of what Manchester has to offer – amazing people, amazing food all served alongside that famous Manchester and Christmas Spirit.

“We are all incredibly excited to welcome everyone on Sunday the 3rd. It’s going to be fantastic.”

People can still nominate individuals they feel should attend by sending a direct message to Saca Lord via his X (formerly Twitter) account @sacha_lord.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to this Sunday. Me and Simon are opening the doors and throwing a three course Xmas dinner, with all the trimmings and drinks.

“If you know someone in Greater Manchester who needs cheering up or thanking, DMs are open.”

