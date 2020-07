SADDLEWORTH Singers Ladies Choir is putting its rehearsals on hold for the foreseeable future because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Members will be informed when the rehearsals at Springhead Community Centre re-start and places will be available when choir resumes.

For more information, call Sylvie on 07776 454440.

Find out more about Saddleworth Singers on Facebook.

