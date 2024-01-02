Saddleworth Christmas tractor run raises thousands for charity

THE familiar and spectacular array of festive-looking tractors parading through Saddleworth on Christmas Eve has raised another fantastic amount for charity.

Organised by Saddleworth Tractor Group, the popular annual run saw tractors of all colours and sizes pass through local villages on the evening of December 24.

With the help of generous public donations, the group has raised a whopping £8,005.26 – a figure which is expected to rise.

The proceeds will be staying locally, to support Oldham Roundthorn Salvation Army and Oldham Foodbank.

Keep up to date with Saddleworth Tractor Group’s activities on their Facebook page or at https://saddleworthtractorgroup.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

