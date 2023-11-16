Saddleworth comedy club to play host to the Man Like Mobeen

A COMEDIAN who is no stranger to the nation’s TV screens will be playing a more intimate gig at a Saddleworth pub.

Tez Ilyas may have flown up the ranks since first picking up a microphone 10 years ago, becoming best known for BBC Three’s Man Like Mobeen and regular appearances on BBC One’s Live At The Apollo.

But on Sunday, November 26, he will be at Greenfield’s The Royal George performing at the latest Off The Rails comedy club.

Often bringing the nation’s best and most familiar names to this part of the world, it has worked its magic once again by securing the star from Blackburn, Lancashire.

An Off The Rails spokesman said: “Tez has firmly established himself as a phenomenally funny comedian who refuses to shy away from trickier subjects yet never forgets that the laughs need to come thick and fast.

“So if you prefer your stand-up comedy a little more intimate than the soulless arenas currently hosting comedy’s bigger names, you could do a lot worse than popping down to The Royal George.”

Tez will be appearing alongside Scotland’s Mark Nelson, a regular on Scottish TV and radio who has also written for Have I Got News For You, Mock The Week, and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

He also created the BBC’s biggest ever online hit, News At 3, which has more than a quarter of a billion views!

And the reviews back up the billing, with the Sunday Times saying he has ‘blistering material,’ while List said he has: “Talent that is simply obscene.

The evening comes complete with Comedy Store stalwart Paul Thorne and one act who is yet to be confirmed.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 8pm and is for over 18s as it has ‘proper sweary, swearing,’ cost £12 plus a £1.20 booking fee and can be bought by clicking www.saddleworthcomedy.co.uk .

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

