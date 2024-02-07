Saddleworth council tax bill to top £1,500 for all properties

PEOPLE in any Saddleworth property face paying more than £1,500 in council tax over the next year as an almost five per cent rise is being put forward.

Oldham Council is proposing an overall lift of 4.99 per cent, with two per cent of that going towards adult social care.

That means with the precept for Saddleworth Parish Council added to that, those living in a Band A property would pay £1,568.24, a rise from the current figure of £1,493.26.

A middle of the range Band D property will see a bill of £2,352.59, a £112.48 increase from the existing £2,239.91.

And the highest range, Band H, will face a £4,704.78 sum, up from £4,479.82.

The proposed council tax sums will be discussed at the authority’s cabinet budget meeting, which will set out terms for 2024/25, on Monday, February 12.

On December 18, Saddleworth Parish Council agreed to increase its Band D council tax charge for 2024/25 from £25.50 to £27.01, an increase of £1.51.

That would result in an increase of £19,000 and a total precept of £247,142.

Documents ahead of the meeting state: “A 2.99 per cent increase in general purposes council tax increase is proposed together with a two per cent increase for the adult social care precept.

“With regard to general council tax increases, the referendum limit for 2024/25 is set at five per cent, three per cent for general purposes and two per cent for the adult social care precept.

“As in previous years, Parish Councils remain excluded from the referendum limits. Estimated council tax income is £98.9 million for 2024/25 and £103.2 million for 2025/26.”

A change in rules regarding second homes or empty properties in the area is also likely to come in next April, meaning people who live outside the area but have a furnished property in the borough face paying.

Documents add: “The enactment of The Levelling-up and Regeneration Act 2023 gives billing authorities further flexibility, together with the introduction of a council tax premium of not more than 100 per cent on second homes.

“This may affect approximately 472 empty properties and 327 second homes in Oldham.

“In relation to second homes, a billing authority’s first determination to charge the premium must be made at least one year before the beginning of the financial year to which it relates.

“It is proposed to introduce this charge at 100% from 1 April 2025. It is proposed to introduce this charge from April 1, 2025.”

