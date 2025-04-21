Saddleworth encouraged to celebrate VE Day anniversary at afternoon tea

PEOPLE IN Saddleworth can pay tribute to the nation’s success in World War II at an afternoon tea to mark the 80th anniversary of VE day.

Aimed at elderly residents and their carers or drivers, Uppermill’s Civic Hall will be turned into a wartime tribute to those who fought for the country on Thursday, May 8.

There will music from the era, with hopefully a pianist, and everyone will be encouraged to wear red, white and blue or 1940s style clothing and bring any memorabilia from that period.

Rations will be various sandwiches – including Spam, of course, and there will be cake and the scones for the cream tea will be sourced from a Saddleworth bakers

The afternoon tea is the idea of Saddleworth Parish Council’s chair, Cllr Barbara Beeley, as well as borough Cllrs Helen Bishop and Alicia Marland.

And they will look the part, with Cllr Beeley dressing as a glamourous lady from the 1940s and Cllr Marland as a land girl after borrowing costumes from the Theatre at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre.

Cllr Bishop is also set to join the fun at the free event, which run from 1pm until 4pm, and has been given a generous donation of £200 from the Saddleworth Rotary Club towards the cost of the food, with any further costs will be met by the Councillors.

People looking to attend but who need transport are encouraged to book via the local link service at https://tfgm.com/ways-to-travel/bus/local-link/areas/saddleworth-and-mossley.

Organisers have also asked for everyone to register their attendance by calling 01457 876665 or 07951 125570 or by emailing enquiries@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk so organisers know they have sufficient numbers.

And as a spokesperson said: “Everyone will be encouraged to dance if they wish or just come along, wave a flag and have fun!”

