VISIT Santa and snap up some festive gifts and goodies at a Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 9 from 11am-4pm.

The event will take place at the Civic Hall, Lee Street, Uppermill and is organised by Pennine Animal Welfare Society.

There will be Santa’s grotto, a variety of arts and crafts stalls, Christmas raffle, tombola and a pop-up café.

To book a stall at the event, please call 07748 988242.

