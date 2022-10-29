Saddleworth farm shop to close

A SADDLEWORTH business has announced it is to close its doors after it trades tomorrow (Sunday, October 30).

Little Owl Farm Shop, on Grains Road at Grains Bar, was born out of Covid-19 lockdowns and the need for people in the area to receive fresh fruit and vegetables, plus other essentials.

But partners Cindy Bramhall and John Beck have taken the decision to end operating.

In a statement, they said: “With heavy hearts and mixed emotions we regretfully announce the closure of Little Owl Farm Shop.

“We responded to the needs of our community during the pandemic lockdown by providing a delivery service of fresh fruit and vegetables and other essentials.

“That effort transitioned into the establishment of Little Owl Farm Shop. We would like to thank all our suppliers both past and present.

“We extend our thanks and gratitude to all our lovely, loyal customers – many of whom have become friends for life.

“We could not have achieved our aim without the solid contribution of our dedicated staff, family and friends.”

Despite the closure of the farm shop, Little Owl Farm and Cindy’s Café will remain open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

