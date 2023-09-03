Saddleworth Film Society goes West as new projector is unveiled

FILMGOERS can now see their favourite shows in an even better way as a new projector is ready to roll.

Saddleworth Film Society launches its new season by screening West Side Story on Monday, September 4 at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre.

Steven Spielberg’s 2021 update of the classic musical tale, which started life on stage in 1957 before being taken to the silver screen four years later.

And those who attend the showing, which starts at 7.30pm, will see it in even better quality as the new projector that has been installed will beam it on to the screen.

West Side Story has even been added to the society’s season as a way of showing off the widescreen technology.

That means the group will show 11 films, with the second – Italian production The Eight Mountains – quickly following on Monday, September 11.

Like most similar groups, Saddleworth Film Society is a membership society. Legally, this means it cannot show films ‘to the general public.’

However, it can show films to members and there are two options – an annual £55 tariff, which grants access to all shows, or a one-day one at £7, which is subject to availability.

Tickets can be bought by either clicking https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre or on the evening of the screening from the theatre box office.

For Annual Membership, people are invited to send their name, address and e-mail address to saddleworthfilmsociety@gmail.com.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

