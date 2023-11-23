Saddleworth Film Society Set to Host Screening of Decision to Leave

SADDLEWORTH Film Society is set to host a screening on the fourth of December at Millgate Arts Centre. Film buffs should get excited, as the chosen offering is Decision to Leave, a neo-noir detective mystery from Park Chan-wook.

For anyone interested in Korean cinema, this is not to be missed. The 60-year-old director is one of the best in the business, famous for other iconic movies like Joint Security Area and Oldboy. Decision to Leave is the director’s most recent release, and it led to Chan-wook winning the Best Director award at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

What is The Picture About?

Decision to Leave follows the story of an insomniac detective, played by Park Hae-il. He’s embroiled in a mysterious death case and ends up getting too close to one of the suspects. This adds a layer of romance to the story, with the stunning Tang Wei starring as the love interest. By crossing over between the crime and romance genres, the movie has something for everyone. There’s also plenty of mystery for viewers to sink their teeth into, and the film will appeal to viewers who like to try and solve cases.

Along with an engaging storyline, Decision to Leave also has some incredible cinematography. This helped to add to its critical acclaim, with various publications giving it a perfect review score. The picture was also nominated for a vast array of awards, including Best Film Not in the English Language and Best Direction at the 76th British Academy Film Awards. However, it didn’t go on to win these. Perhaps Decision to Leave’s greatest achievement was being named in the National Board of Review’s top five international films of the year in 2022.

Why Was the Detective Genre Chosen?

Saddleworth Film Society is renowned for showcasing an elective range of art house films in various languages, and with the Korean film industry blowing up it’s no surprise that movies from the country are getting more attention. Decision to Leave represents an excellent choice, as the detective genre is hugely popular in the entertainment industry.

The genre is hugely popular in Korean cinema, but also in the West. For instance, movies like Seven and Zodiac have been major hits for Hollywood. The genre is also prevalent in the gaming industry, where there are online slots such as the Unusual Suspects slot, which features a vast amount of detective-related imagery. Players can get a sense that they are solving crimes as they spin the reels.

Another much-loved title that put players in the position of detective was L.A. Noir. Players had to visit crime scenes, search for evidence, and interview suspects to solve a wide array of mysteries.

If you’re interested in seeing one of the best Korean films in recent times in a wonderful setting, make sure you book your tickets for the showing this December. This could be one of Saddleworth Film Society’s best events to date.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

