SADDLEWORTH Film Society (SFS) is not reconvening in the Autumn due to the current uncertain situation with the Covid-19 pandemic.

They intend to open in Spring 2022 at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph with four films yet to be decided which will be free to existing 2019/20 members.

A letter will follow in due course with further information in the local press and on the website: millgateartscentre.co.uk/saddleworth-film-society

